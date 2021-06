WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

WASHINGTON — A judge accepted a plea and sentencing agreement for an Indiana woman, the first to be sentenced after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, of Bloomfield, agreed to plead guilty to one misdemeanor charge of demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for three years probation, $500 in restitution and 40 hours of community service.

A federal judge approved the plead agreement and sentence on Wednesday.

