Community kickball tournament makes a difference on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders on the east side are bringing neighbors together to kick crime to the curb.

The Far Eastside Community Kickball Tournament is back after missing a year in 2020, and organizers are ready to make a difference. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Aug. 7. Registration is online with a $12 entry fee, and people must be 18 and over to play.

“The narrative is always that we can’t come together without people arguing without conflict, but that’s not really the truth. That’s not really what happens in our community,” Belinda Drake said.

Drake said the inaugural far east side kickball tournament in 2019 knocked that stigma out of the diamond. Now that the pastime is back, families are finding their game faces again.

“People are actually recruiting now. They’re drafting people, and I just wanted to have fun and everybody’s taking it real serious,” Drake said.

But winning this tournament is a big deal because the winning team in August gets a cash prize that gives them a chance to change their community.

