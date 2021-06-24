J. Cole Officially Announces ”The Off-Season’ Tour

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

He’s heading back on the road, but it’s not about hoops…

J. Cole has officially announced The Off-Season Tour after teasing his fans earlier this week. The Dreamville Records boss unveiled the dates on Tuesday morning and revealed 21 Savage, along with Morray, will be along for the ride. The tour kicks off September 24th in Miami, Florida and winds down in Los Angeles on October 21st. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Here’s more on this story:

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/9590430/j-cole-2021-off-season-tour-21-savage/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: