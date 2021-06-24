Michael B. Jordan Changing Rum Name After Criticism

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Michael B. Jordan says he’ll change the name of his new rum brand after accusations of cultural appropriation. The rum, originally called J’Ouvert, came under fire on social media for the actor’s use of the term, which originated in Caribbean culture, the start of Carnival. One high profile critic was rapper Nicki Minaj, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, who said she didn’t think Jordan was trying to be offensive but that he should change the name. Jordan posted to Instagram late Tuesday that he had listened and that the brand is in the process of renaming. He apologized and said the intent was never to offend or hurt a culture that he loves and respects.

