Indy
HomeIndy

Indianapolis Burger Week kicks off June 21

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Cheeseburger Burger Patty classic with french fries and beer menu on rustic board of wood

Source: MEDITERRANEAN / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Hamburger loving Hoosiers have the chance to try a variety of burgers across the city during Indianapolis Burger Week.

Nearly 20 restaurants are participating, and each restaurant will offer a burger for $6.

Restaurant owners like Terry Anthony of The Block Bistro and Grill are encouraging residents to get out and try a variety of restaurants.

“Whatever side of town you’re on, it doesn’t matter. We’d love to have you at The Block, but if you can’t get to The Block, find somewhere you can go and enjoy Indy Burger Week,” Anthony said. “It’s an opportunity as we begin to reopen and people get back downtown and back to work for us to say thank you for supporting us.”

Tony Frank, organizer of Indianapolis Burger Week, says it gives people a chance to re-visit an old favorite restaurant or try somewhere new.

“The hope for Indy Burger Week is to give some restaurants who have been struggling through the pandemic a lift, a week of heightened sales in a slower time period,” Frank said. “The one thing you have to do is eat three times, at least twice, and if there’s a burger promotion going on, why not get out and support these different places and try something new.”

Read more from WRTV here

burger week , eat , foodie , Indianapolis , Indianapolis Burger Week , INDY News , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
10 itemsSierra Canyon v Mayfair
Meet Johanna Leia, The Basketball Mom That Caught Drake & Michael B. Jordan’s Eye
 14 hours ago
06.21.21
Gabrielle Union-Wade Celebrates Hubby Dwyane Wade In Sweet Father’s Day Message: ‘I Thank God Everyday’
 23 hours ago
06.21.21
Damon Dash Is Trying To Sell His Stake In Roc-A-Fella: Report
 1 day ago
06.21.21
15 items
Macy Gray Pens Op-Ed Calling For U.S. Flag Redesign, MAGA Nation Is Mad
 2 days ago
06.21.21
7 items
7 Movies/Documentaries to Watch to Celebrate Juneteenth
 2 days ago
06.20.21
19 items
#Juneteenth: Juneteenth, Now An Official Federal Holiday, Is Discussed At Length Via Twitter
 2 days ago
06.21.21
16 items
CTE-19: NFL’s Cole Beasley Getting Slandered After Going Full Anti-Vaxxer
 3 days ago
06.20.21
Blaxploitation Classic ‘Blacula’ To Get A Reboot
 3 days ago
06.20.21
10 items
Songs For Dad: A Father’s Day Playlist
 3 days ago
06.20.21
15 items
Hall Of Fame Foolishness: John Stockton Goes Full Anti-Vax In New Documentary, Fans React
 3 days ago
06.20.21
Van Jones Claims Rumors of Him Dating Kim Kardashian Has “Gotten Him So Many Dates”
 3 days ago
06.20.21
The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These 15 Black Celebrities For Their Class Of 2022 Inductions
 3 days ago
06.20.21
Gucci Debuts Eco-Friendly Sneakers
 3 days ago
06.20.21
Diddy Launching Entertainment Development Program For Underrepresented Communities
 3 days ago
06.20.21
Photos
Close