‘The Talk’s’ Sheryl Underwood To Host 2021 Daytime Emmys

The Talk

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

CBS is tapping its own Sheryl Underwood of “The Talk” to host the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards. This is the fifth time Underwood has hosted the show, but it’s her first time hosting alone. The awards ceremony will be a pre-taped broadcast and this year’s show includes content that originally premiered in 2020 due the pandemic. The 48th Annual Daytime Emmys will air on June 25th at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS, as well as streaming live on Paramount Plus.

Here’s more on this story:

https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/sheryl-underwood-host-2021-daytime-emmy-awards-cbs-1234991500/

Sheryl Underwood , Sheryl Underwood of "The Talk" , Sheryl Underwood To Host 2021 Daytime Emmys

