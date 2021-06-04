Tennis
Serena Williams Quietly Gets Closer To Tennis History Amid Naomi Osaka Fallout At French Open

Tennis French Open

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Serena Williams has quietly been inching closer to making tennis history amid all the drama surrounding Naomi Osaka‘s withdrawal from the French Open.

While much of the discussion surrounding the French Open has been about players’ mental health and the mandatory media duties that have played a role in the former for Osaka – and rightfully so — one aspect that has seemingly been overlooked is that winning the tournament would give Williams an equal number of the record 24 Grand Slam victories that’s been held for decades.

Winning the French Open would also put Williams, 39, in a good position to finally break the record while competing at the U.S. Open this summer in what’s been one of her favorite tournaments. It also can’t be ignored that not only has the world No. 1 women’s tennis player left the French Open with an injury but Osaka’s absence also likely increases Williams’ chances at winning in Paris significantly.

The last serious stab Serena took at winning a Grand Slam tournament was thwarted by Osaka, who beat her idol in straight sets — again — at the Australian Open in February. In that instance, Serena won her first five matches before advancing to face Osaka in the semifinals.

Fast-forward more than three months later and Serena has won her first three matches at the 2021 French Open, including a 6-4, 6-4 victory on Friday.

“That felt really good for me,” Williams said after winning Friday.

Osaka, meanwhile, has sparked a much larger conversation surrounding the mental health of all athletes and not just tennis players. The 23-year-old initially announced before the French Open began that she wouldn’t be doing any press because the interactions with members of the media prompted feelings of anxiety. After winning her first match and following through on her ledge against doing press, Osaka was swiftly fined. She later officially withdrew from the tournament altogether.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players, and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” Osaka wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety.”

Celebrities, athletes, politicians, organizations and generally people from all walks of life quickly rallied around Osaka in support and other professional sports leagues chimed in with ways in which they intend to support their athletes on a mental health level.

It seemed to be the first time a professional athlete successfully prioritized his or her mental health.

But there is one thing that should definitely put her mind at ease: Osaka is the 12th-highest-paid athlete in the world, regardless of gender, and the highest-paid female athlete ever.

Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

Naomi Osaka To Open Youth Sports Academies In Los Angeles And Haiti

See All Of Naomi Osaka's Social Justice Masks As US Open Winner Draws Attention To Black Lives

Naomi Osaka's amazing come from behind victory on Saturday was must-see TV as she secured her second U.S. Open title in three years. But she also gave viewers another reason to tune in and watch the final Grand Slam tournament of the year: to find out who's stolen Black life she would be bringing awareness to. https://twitter.com/espnW/status/1304911208672358401?s=20 In case you missed it, since her first match of the 2020 U.S. Open on Sept. 5, the 22-year-old tennis champion has been wearing masks emblazoned with the names of a series of unarmed Black people who have been killed in recent years and whose deaths never received the justice they rightfully deserved. On Saturday, Osaka's mask bore the name of Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old Black boy whose pellet gun was mistaken for a real one when police shot and killed him within seconds of responding to a report of a grown man with a gun in a Cleveland park in 2014. During the award ceremony after Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka in three sets, she was asked what message she was trying to convey with her masks -- seven in all, one for each of her matches. Osaka returned that question and by offering her own query: “What was the message that you got is more the question,” she answered. “The point is to make people start talking.” https://twitter.com/TheUndefeated/status/1304910418771664897?s=20 It worked. Osaka said she had been in her self-imposed "bubble" and was focusing on her matches so she wasn't sure what the public response to her masks was other than what she saw on social media. “The more retweets it gets," she said before continuing, "the more people talk about it.” It's safe to say both her missions were accomplished -- she won the U.S. Open in resounding fashion and made more people aware of the Black Lives Matter movement. Her gesture struck a chord with family members of some of the people she represented, resulting in personal video messages of thanks to Osaka. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1303527085336600577?s=20 Her decision to wear masks with a social justice message in a sport that traditionally lacks in diversity among players and fans alike is pretty noteworthy. And in a year with global protests against police violence and racism -- sparked in part by the police killing of George Floyd, another person whose name Osaka wore on a mask -- it was only right that she took a stand as one of a record number of Black women playing in the U.S. Open this year. Scroll down to see the names of the people who Osaka called attention to with her masks, and learn a little about them at the same time.

