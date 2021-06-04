Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Timbaland Confronts Swizz Beatz Over Justin Timberlake Comments

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
'Empire' Season 2 Viewing Party

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

‘He was protecting his guy’…

Timbaland called out Swizz Beatz after he made comments about Justin Timberlake. During a live stream with HipHop-N-More, Timbo came to the defense of Timberlake and told Swizz that he “went too hard” with his comments over the weekend. Swizz took the opinion with stride and explained that he had to call out Justin but added that it’s all love at the end of the day. Swizz’s apology comes after he called out Timberlake during a Verzuz battle on Memorial Day. During the event, Swizz said Justin takes from the Black culture and does not give back.

What would make Swizz come out and say that?

More on this story here:

https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.62460/title.timbaland-confronts-swizz-beatz-over-justin-timberlake-black-culture-comments#

justin timberlake , Swizz Beatz , timbaland

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Did You Know: Whitney Houston Revealed This Popular Actor Relentlessly Pursued Her With Flowers & Expensive Gifts
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Tiffany Haddish Preps For Motherhood By Entering The Process Of Adoption
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Storm Reid Graces Flaunt Magazine’s Garden Issue & Dishes Details On Her Own Production Company
 1 day ago
06.03.21
J Prince Calls Out Fake ‘Gangstas’ After His Nephew Is Murdered
 1 day ago
06.03.21
Peter Thomas Doesn’t Want To Be A Good Man So He’s Taking It Out On Women With Weaves
 2 days ago
06.02.21
Vivica A. Fox And 50 Cent’s Current Girlfriend Call Truce On Social Media Catfight
 2 days ago
06.02.21
10 items
10 Best Music Memoirs By Black Women
 2 days ago
06.02.21
Sunshine Skipped Med School To Seek Stardom
 3 days ago
06.01.21
15 items
MAGA Stans Attack Vice President Kamala Harris For Assuming She Ignored Memorial Day
 5 days ago
05.31.21
20 items
Battle Of The Jawns: Jill Scott Trends After Fan Asked Raunchy Question About Her & Jazmine Sullivan
 5 days ago
05.31.21
6 items
Meek Mill Helps Bring Ex-Cellmate, Eric Riddick Home [WATCH]
 5 days ago
05.31.21
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body At 64
 5 days ago
05.31.21
Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name
 5 days ago
05.31.21
Rorschach Yeezy: Kanye West Spotted Rocking Full Face Mask
 6 days ago
05.31.21
Photos
Close