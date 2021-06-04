Timbaland Confronts Swizz Beatz Over Justin Timberlake Comments

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Timbaland called out Swizz Beatz after he made comments about Justin Timberlake. During a live stream with HipHop-N-More, Timbo came to the defense of Timberlake and told Swizz that he “went too hard” with his comments over the weekend. Swizz took the opinion with stride and explained that he had to call out Justin but added that it’s all love at the end of the day. Swizz’s apology comes after he called out Timberlake during a Verzuz battle on Memorial Day. During the event, Swizz said Justin takes from the Black culture and does not give back.

