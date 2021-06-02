Reporters reflect on Mike Tyson’s trial and how the boxer is forever linked to Indiana

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — ABC News enters the ring once again to bring you the final installment of its documentary examining the life of boxer, Mike Tyson. It’s a life story that will forever link Tyson to Indiana.

It is where he was convicted of rape and served time in prison. WRTV covered it for years in the 90s from the first tip of the rape investigation, to sentencing, to his release from prison, WRTV reporters Jack Rinehart and Derrik Thomas were there.

