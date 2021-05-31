Ex-FBI Agent Claims Notorious B.I.G. Was Executed In Arranged Hit

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A former FBI agent is coming forward with new information on the murder of The Notorious B.I.G. Over the weekend, the New York Post published a report in which retired FBI agent Phil Carson revealed he’s seen sealed documents that confirm Biggie’s murder was arranged by Suge Knight. According to reports, the hit was allegedly carried out by Nation of Islam convert Amir Muhammad with the assistance of corrupt Los Angeles police officers. Carson goes on to claim that the initial target of the shooting was Diddy. The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, was killed in March of 1997 in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.

More on this story here:

https://nypost.com/2021/05/29/ex-fbi-agent-biggie-filmmakers-sealed-court-docs-reveal-killer/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: