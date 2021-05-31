Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Ex-FBI Agent Claims Notorious B.I.G. Was Executed In Arranged Hit

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, Netflix

Source: George DuBose / Netflix

A former FBI agent is coming forward with new information on the murder of The Notorious B.I.G. Over the weekend, the New York Post published a report in which retired FBI agent Phil Carson revealed he’s seen sealed documents that confirm Biggie’s murder was arranged by Suge Knight. According to reports, the hit was allegedly carried out by Nation of Islam convert Amir Muhammad with the assistance of corrupt Los Angeles police officers. Carson goes on to claim that the initial target of the shooting was Diddy. The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, was killed in March of 1997 in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.

More on this story here:

https://nypost.com/2021/05/29/ex-fbi-agent-biggie-filmmakers-sealed-court-docs-reveal-killer/

Notorious B.I.G , Notorious B.I.G Murder , retired FBI agent Phil Carson

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
15 items
MAGA Stans Attack Vice President Kamala Harris For Assuming She Ignored Memorial Day
 1 day ago
05.31.21
20 items
Battle Of The Jawns: Jill Scott Trends After Fan Asked Raunchy Question About Her & Jazmine Sullivan
 1 day ago
05.31.21
6 items
Meek Mill Helps Bring Ex-Cellmate, Eric Riddick Home [WATCH]
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body At 64
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Rorschach Yeezy: Kanye West Spotted Rocking Full Face Mask
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Did Jay-Z & Beyoncé Commission The World’s Most Expensive Car?
 2 days ago
05.31.21
13 items
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last
 3 days ago
05.29.21
Jay-Z Tells LeBron James About The Rapper That Made Him Nervous [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics On ‘The Shop’ [Video]
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Swizz Beatz Looks Back On DMX, ‘Exodus,’ Rare Stories, Verzuz & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
05.28.21
Baby Bump! Usher And Girlfriend Are Expecting! [PHOTO]
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 4 days ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 4 days ago
05.28.21
Photos
Close