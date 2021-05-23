Nike has been on roll with its creative commercials celebrating athletes from an array of backgrounds, skills, and genders. Nike strives to bring innovation and inspiration to every athlete in the world. They also aim to be more inclusive with the word “athlete” and emphasize that if you have a body, you are an athlete.

In their latest ad, the focus is on Motherhood. Nike shares; “Pregnancy is the ultimate endurance test. A marathon measured in months, not miles. Some days you feel powerful. Other days, you don’t. But you keep going, because you’re a mother. And mothers are the toughest athletes there are.” Nike’s new clothing and products are designed to help mothers every step of the way through their pregnancies and postpartum. “No matter what you do or how you do it, you are the toughest athlete.”

Click here to see more of Nike’s video content and commercials.

RELATED: Would You Wear Nike Kitten Heels? [POLL]

RELATED: Heroes In The Pandemic: Meet The Sista Behind #NikesForNurses

RELATED: Paris Alexandra Went From Anonymous Fit Model To The Perfect Fit For Nike

The Toughest Athletes: Nike’s New Ad Spotlights Motherhood In An Inspiring Way was originally published on mymajicdc.com