‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Renewed

”And heeeeere’s Jimmy!”

Jimmy Fallon will continue his late-night TV hosting gig. NBC has confirmed, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has been renewed for five more years. NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Susan Rovner made the announcement on “Today.” However, she didn’t offer contract details. Variety reports the long-term renewal was completed as the Tonight Show’s total viewership has come in behind “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Source | Variety