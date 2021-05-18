Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Renewed

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty

”And heeeeere’s Jimmy!”

Jimmy Fallon will continue his late-night TV hosting gig. NBC has confirmed, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has been renewed for five more years. NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Susan Rovner made the announcement on “Today.” However, she didn’t offer contract details. Variety reports the long-term renewal was completed as the Tonight Show’s total viewership has come in behind “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Source | Variety

Black Actors Under 40 We Should Be Paying Attention To
93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
32 photos
'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Renewed 5 more years , jimmy fallon , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Latest
Congrats! Naomi Campbell A Mother At 50, Shares Photo Of First Baby
 2 hours ago
05.18.21
Singer Jon B. Gets His Roses In Our BAW Exclusive With The Journalist Who Wrote His Biography
 16 hours ago
05.18.21
12 items
DJ Olivia Dope Accuses Joe Budden Of Sexual Harassment: “I Can’t Be Silenced”
 19 hours ago
05.18.21
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
Toni Braxton Sets Twitter ON FIRE With Semi-Nude Photos
 20 hours ago
05.18.21
Recap: The ‘Urban One Honors’ 2021 Was A Night Of Celebrating Life, Love And Women Leading Change [VIDEOS]
 20 hours ago
05.17.21
Myori Granger Knows All Money Isn’t Good Money
 21 hours ago
05.18.21
Moment 4 Life: Nicki Minaj Pays Tribute To Her Father On His Birthday
 21 hours ago
05.18.21
Bill Gates Stepped Down From Microsoft After Allegations of Sexual Relationship With Female Subordinate
 21 hours ago
05.18.21
10 items
Rusty Spoons: Ricky Schroder Goes Full Anti-Mask Nutball On Costco Worker
 22 hours ago
05.18.21
Watch: David Oyelowo Gives BAW An Exclusive Breakdown Of His Directorial Debut With ‘The Water Man’
 22 hours ago
05.17.21
Natalie Nunn Spills on Baddies ATL, Moments She Regrets From BGC, Clears up Beef With Tanisha+ More!
 23 hours ago
05.17.21
20 items
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
 24 hours ago
05.18.21
Vanessa Bryant And The Girls Visit Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Hall of Fame Exhibit
 2 days ago
05.17.21
Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting Vaccine
 2 days ago
05.17.21
Photos
Close