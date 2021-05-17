Black-Ish Renewed For Season 8

Entertainment Buzz
The Johnsons are returning for another season of “Black-ish.” ABC has renewed the show for an eighth and final season. Series creator Kenya Barris made the announcement on Instagram, calling it both “exciting and bittersweet.” The series stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as Dre and Rainbow Johnson, who lead the family as they navigate personal and sociopolitical issues. At least 150 episodes of “Black-ish” have aired since the show debuted in 2014.

