Natalie Nunn Spills on Baddies ATL, Moments She Regrets From BGC, Clears up Beef With Tanisha+ More!

Take a trip down nostalgia lane and with Natalie “I RUN LA” Nunn from the infamous Bad girls Club. Natalie stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to discuss her new show “Baddies ATL” on the Zeus Network, taking some of America’s favorite bad girls and putting them under one roof. Natalie also spilled the Lemonade on whether production of the “Bad girls club” put them in dangerous situations in order to create drama for the show. Natalie also shares the moment that really makes her cringe from her time on reality TV. Do you think the Bad girls are TOO old to getting back together? Well, Natalie says otherwise! Watch the full interview to hear what she has to say.

[caption id="attachment_3053689" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty[/caption] You remember Natalie Nunn right? The baddest bad girl in Bad Girl’s Club history? (If you place Tanisha as second). Not jogging your memory, how’s this…”I run LA b*tch.” A ha! Well the former reality TV star is living her best life as a mother, wife and fitness guru teaching moms how to slay even when society says they should be covered up and silent. Did we mention she’s happily married to this fine fella, Jacob Payne?! Nunn and Payne have been married since 2012 and keep it spicy on the ‘gram with their sexy love. They’re currently on vacation and by the looks of it, definitely getting it on. They recently posted a video revealing they broke their headboard. Keep scrolling for more pics of Natalie and Jacob… https://www.instagram.com/p/B0OWBx0H0pN/

Natalie Nunn Spills on Baddies ATL, Moments She Regrets From BGC, Clears up Beef With Tanisha+ More!  was originally published on kysdc.com

