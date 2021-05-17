Indy
Indianapolis families facing possible evictions from public housing

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new rules that could leave some families in Indianapolis without a place to live.

Hundreds of Indy families are facing possible eviction from public housing.

The Indianapolis Housing Agency is sending out letters to 370 tenants. In order to get taxpayer-supported rent assistance, recipients must provide the agency with their utility bills for a year. Failing to do so would force families to pay full rent, which if people could pay full rent, they wouldn’t be in public housing.

