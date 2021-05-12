Entertainment Buzz
DMX Posthumous Album Dropping Later This Month

DMX’s last album is set to drop later this month. His label Def Jam announced the posthumous album release on Twitter. The post simply said, “The legacy continues,” and revealed the album titled Exodus will drop May 28th. DMX reportedly spent much of last year on the project, which is his eighth solo studio album. The rapper died on April 9th after having a heart attack at his home a week before. Also, see his last interview this Sunday night at 8pm on TV one’s Uncensored right before the Urban One Honors.

https://people.com/music/swizz-beatz-announces-dmx-posthumous-album-exodus-set-to-be-released-this-month/

