‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed For Season 18

Source: Huffington Post / Hufington Post

The gang’s gettin back together one more time…

TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama is returning for another season. ABC announced “Grey’s Anatomy” is getting an 18th season, but it’s unclear if that will be the end for the show. Star Ellen Pompeo’s contract has been renewed and she will stay on as Dr. Meredith Grey. “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off “Station 19” has also been renewed for season five. Variety reports the two scripted series are ABC’s most-watched.

Here’s more on the story:

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/10/entertainment/greys-anatomy-renewed/index.html

 

