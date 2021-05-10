Indy
Food vendors excited for Indiana State Fair’s return

It’s back and hoping to be better than ever before! Yes, it’s the Indiana State Fair, which will be returning this summer after it was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Jim Stone has co-owned Georgia’s Kitchen, a fair and event food stand, for 20 years. Seven of those years were spent at the state fair.

“Everybody loves the state fair, year after year after year and we’re so excited it’s coming back,” Stone said.

Stone said the fair is the biggest event the family business does all year. He believes families are going to flock to the fairgrounds this year come July 30.

“I can’t say how happy I was about that. We were worried about what was going on, but we’re seeing things are getting better and things are opening up, so I think all along, this is going to be the biggest Indiana State Fair ever,” Stone said.

Economically, last year weighed on Stone.

“I work part-time jobs, just to make up for it, but it doesn’t make up for it of course, but any little thing helps,” Stone said. The Avon dad said his family also set up their food stand around their Hendricks County hometown as most fairs and events were canceled throughout 2020.

Read the full story here. 

Source: WRTV.com

