Bush Adds More Criticism About GOP

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A little more hot sauce to the party formally known as the GOP…

Former President George W. Bush is adding to his list of problems with the modern Republican Party. He said the GOP won’t win anything if it stands for “White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism.” Bush made the comment in a recent podcast interview with The Dispatch. He said he does not believe claims by former President Trump and supporters that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Bush had previously criticized the party as “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist.”

Source | CNN

Also On 106.7 WTLC: