News and Headlines
HomeNews And Headlines

Bush Adds More Criticism About GOP

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
George W. Bush during an appearance on NBC's 'Today Show'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

A little more hot sauce to the party formally known as the GOP…

Former President George W. Bush is adding to his list of problems with the modern Republican Party.  He said the GOP won’t win anything if it stands for “White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism.”  Bush made the comment in a recent podcast interview with The Dispatch.  He said he does not believe claims by former President Trump and supporters that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.  Bush had previously criticized the party as “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist.”

Source | CNN

George W. Bush , George W. Bush Criticisms On GOP

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS
 15 hours ago
05.04.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live
 20 hours ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death
 20 hours ago
05.04.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media
 21 hours ago
05.04.21
Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Model Monday: Veronica Campos Went From Creative Strategist To Campaign Star
 2 days ago
05.04.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Her Like The Ghost of Her Edges
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Brian Tyree Henry Reunites with His “Atlanta” Castmates in London for the First Time in Three Years
 2 days ago
05.04.21
10 items
Black Panther 2 Gets Proper Title ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Twitter Approves
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With Beautiful Singer
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Video Of NFL Player’s Bizarre Arrest In Miami Released
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Two Men Pretending To Be Wu-Tang Clan Members Sentenced To Prison For Fraud
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX During Trillerfest Set [Video]
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Jay-Z Closes Sale Of TIDAL To Jack Dorsey’s Square
 3 days ago
05.03.21
Photos
Close