WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Indiana Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 152-95 in the largest home loss in NBA history.

It was the most points the Pacers have scored in a game since joining the NBA in 1976.

Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double in the first half

Read more from WRTV here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: