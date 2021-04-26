50 Cent, Lala Anthony To Take On Cyntoia Brown Story

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Cyntoia Brown-Long is set to have her life story told by 50 Cent. Starz announced over the weekend that it is ordering a limited drama series titled ‘The Case of Cyntoia Brown,’ based on her own published written testimony, Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System. Fifty and Lala Anthony will serve as executive producers on the show. Brown was 16-years-old when she shot and killed Johnny Michael Allen after he tried to coerce her into sex. She served 15 years in prison before she was exonerated and released in 2017.

