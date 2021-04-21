Celebrity News
Michael Keaton To Return As The Batman In New ‘The Flash’ Film

DC gotta do something to appease a frustrated comic book fan base...

On the set of Batman Returns

Source: Sunset Boulevard / Getty

While many debate which Batman was better between Ben Affleck and Christian Bale (Robert Pattinson may enter that conversation eventually), 80’s baby will always make the case for Michael Keaton’s rendition of the Caped Crusader.

Now this new generation will get an idea of why we throw Keaton into the conversation as The Wrap is reporting that Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role as the Dark Knight in the upcoming Flash film, The Flash. After months of rumors that Keaton would once again don the cape and cowl in the new film, it’s been confirmed that he will in fact be appearing in the DC film alongside the film’s star, Ezra Miller.

The Flash will revolve around The Flash’s attempt to fix reality as he’s broken it with his super speed in an attempt to capture his mother’s killer. From there he finds himself in a new reality where Batman is actually Bruce Wayne’s father, Thomas Wayne, who’s a bit more edgy and deadly than his son’s version of the superhero. But according to the report the Flashpoint will not be exploring the Thomas Wayne story and instead focus on Keaton’s version of Bruce.

Loosely based on the 2011 DC Comics crossover event “Flashpoint” — previously announced as the film’s title at Comic-Con 2017 — the story sees Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen travel back in time to prevent the death of his mother. The result? Allen inadvertently creates another universe protected by Keaton’s Batman, now 30 years older.

Damn, will we see Jack Nicholson’s Joker too? Is that asking a bit much? Just sayin.’

The Flash begun production this week and is set for a November 4th 2022 release.

