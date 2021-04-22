Sports
LeBron James Deletes Tweet Regarding Ohio Police Officer

“Was it something he said?”

It appears that LeBron James is catching some heat for a now deleted Tweet. The NBA all-star originally posted a photo of the officer involved in the shooing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant saying “you’re next” along with the hashtag “accountability.” James received criticism for the post from The National Fraternal Order of Police as well Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton who took to the social media platform to accuse the Los Angeles Laker of inciting violence against the officer. James said he removed the tweet because it was “being used to create more hate.”

Here’s more to the story and why Lebron deleted the tweet right here:

https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/31306343/lebron-james-explains-why-deleted-tweet-police-shooting-makhia-bryant

 

