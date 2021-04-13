White River State Park amphitheater gets a new name and sponsor

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The music venue formerly known as The Amphitheater at White River State Park has a new name.

Teachers Credit Union is the new sponsor for the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, which will open this summer as a newly renovated, permanent venue.

“After a difficult year for everyone, TCU is thrilled to be a part of bringing music back to Indianapolis at the brand new TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park,” TCU senior vice president Dan Rousseve said in a release.

