New Prince Album To Debut On ’60 Minutes’ This Sunday

Set your DVR because “60 Minutes” plans to debut a new Prince album Sunday night. The album is “Welcome 2 America” and was written and recorded in 2010, before the pop star’s 2016 death. It’s not clear why Prince never released the album, but knowing how Prince likes to scrap things at the last minute–like the ‘Black Album’ back in the day only to release years later. His longtime keyboardist told “60 Minutes” he planned to get back to it later, but had moved on to other projects. Later this month it will be five years since Prince died of an accidental overdose of painkillers. His estate is rumored to have thousands of unreleased Prince songs. His estate is controlled by his sister and five half-siblings, who are in the middle of a legal dispute.

