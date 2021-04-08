JC
HomeJC

New Prince Album To Debut On ’60 Minutes’ This Sunday

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Super Bowl XLI: Pepsi Halftime Show

Source: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty

Set your DVR because “60 Minutes” plans to debut a new Prince album Sunday night. The album is “Welcome 2 America” and was written and recorded in 2010, before the pop star’s 2016 death. It’s not clear why Prince never released the album, but knowing how Prince likes to scrap things at the last minute–like the ‘Black Album’ back in the day only to release years later. His longtime keyboardist told “60 Minutes” he planned to get back to it later, but had moved on to other projects. Later this month it will be five years since Prince died of an accidental overdose of painkillers. His estate is rumored to have thousands of unreleased Prince songs. His estate is controlled by his sister and five half-siblings, who are in the middle of a legal dispute.

Here’s more of the story here :

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/prince-60-minutes-welcome-2-america-2021-04-08/

Prince , Prince Album 'Welcome 2 America' , Prince new album

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
8 items
Zaddy Vibes: Ronald Isley and his Wife Kandy
 15 hours ago
04.08.21
Tiger Woods Was Allegedly Speeding, Media Cares Again
 22 hours ago
04.08.21
Infamous Fyre Festival Struggle Cheese Sandwich Tweet Being Sold As NFT On Ja Rule’s Flipkick Platform
 1 day ago
04.08.21
The Life of Kanye West Docuseries Acquired By Netflix
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Funk Flex Calls Out DMX’s Industry Friends For Not Helping Him Out Sooner
 1 day ago
04.08.21
10 items
New York Rag Blasted For Tasteless DMX Story
 1 day ago
04.08.21
DMX’s Manager Clears Up ‘Inaccurate Information’ About The Rapper’s Health
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Queen Naija Speaks Out Regarding Backlash Over Latest Song, “Y’all Can’t Stop My Blessings”
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Nike Suspends Relationship With Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
 1 day ago
04.08.21
DMX Remains On Life Support, Critical Brain Function Tests Scheduled
 1 day ago
04.08.21
DMX Reportedly Tests Positive For COVID-19
 1 day ago
04.07.21
Lil Nas X’s “Montero” Is Now The Number One Song In America
 2 days ago
04.07.21
Xzibit’s Napalm Weed Line Pulled From Dispensaries Over Vietnam War Reference
 2 days ago
04.07.21
5 Times ‘RHOA’ Newbie LaToya Ali Gave Us A Look
 2 days ago
04.07.21
Photos
Close