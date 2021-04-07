Nike Suspends Partnership With Deshaun Watson Amid Mounting Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Corporate America is finally taking a stand against Deshaun Watson.

Weeks ago, around the time the quarterback wanted a trade out of Houston, allegations of sexual misconduct began to pour in against Watson. At first, it was just a few accusations, but as of this week, 22 women have bravely come forward to tell their stories of how Watson mistreated them.

Brands have decided to take a stand against Watson’s actions by dropping him from their sponsorship roster– including Nike, who signed him before the 2017 NFL Draft.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement.

Nike has informed Deshaun Watson that it is suspending its endorsement of him, putting their deal with him on hold at this time, as he contends with civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. @Nike — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 7, 2021

Just hours later, Beats By Dre, who’d been working with the 25-year-old since he left Clemson, also ended its partnership because of the mounting victims, states USA Today.

Watson also served as a Brand ambassador for Reliant, who doesn’t plan on extending an expiring partnership.

“Reliant is aware of pending civil lawsuits and a criminal investigation involving Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans quarterback,” the company said in a statement. “Our relationship with Watson as a brand ambassador was scheduled to end this spring prior to these allegations, and there are no plans for future engagements or contracts with him. We take accusations of this nature very seriously. With respect to the legal process, we do not have any further comment on this matter.”

The brands’ decision comes less than a day after one victim came forward publicly revealing their name, which all started with massage therapist Ashley Solis.

“I got into massage therapy to heal people,” Solis said. “To heal their minds and bodies. To bring peace to their souls. Deshaun Watson has robbed me of that. He took that away from me, he tainted a profession in which I take enormous pride. … I suffer from panic attacks, anxiety, and depression.”

Ashley Solis is the first woman to come forward publicly to accuse Deshaun Watson of sexual assault'

"I am survivor of assault and harassment, Deshaun Watson is my assaulter and my harasser, he assaulted me at my home doing what I love most, massage therapy" pic.twitter.com/oA8luucYNk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 6, 2021

She went on to reveal her pure intentions behind speaking her truth

“People say that I’m doing this just for money. That is false. I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman.”

As more women come forward, expect other brands that work with Watson to cut ties.

