Speed The Main Cause Of Tiger Woods’ Crash

It appears that high, unsafe speed is the cause of Tiger Woods’ crash in February. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says Woods hit a median going about 85 miles per hour and then hit the curb on the opposite side of the road going about 75 miles per hour. The posted speed limit on this part of the road was 45 miles per hour. The vehicle’s black box data shows that Woods put his foot on the gas instead of the brake as the crash occurred. This leads investigators to believe that Woods mistakenly put his foot on the gas instead of the brake as he tried to correct during the crash. The sheriff’s office says Woods was not written a citation and there were no signs of impairment at the scene.

