Sheryl Underwood Speaks On Co-Host Sharon Osbourne’s Departure

Sheryl Underwood breaks her silence about her co-host Sharon Osbourne’s departure from “The Talk.” In a three-part podcast, Underwood said that Osbourne has yet to personally reach out to her. The two got in a heated debate last month on air about Piers Morgans’ comments on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah. Underwood says while she is disappointed by what happened, she still loves the Osbournes. She says now she’s just trying to navigate her feelings about the traumatic situation.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/sheryl-underwood-breaks-silence-about-sharon-osbournes-the-talk-departure-and-it-leads-to-more-drama-163150826.html

