Big3 Returning July 10, HBCU Will Host Games

The Big Three 2021 season will get underway on July 10th after pandemic-induced hiatus. The fourth season of The Big Three will span 10 weeks with games at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and Xavier University in New Orleans. CBS is partnering with the league to air each contest live. As you know The Big Three was founded by hip-hop icon Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz and is open to non-professional and professional athletes. What do you like about The Big Three League and is there any players not playing now would you like to see in this league?

(Source-Big3.com)

