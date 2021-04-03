Indy
Local author inspires little girls with new children’s book

INDIANAPOLIS — The message behind a new children’s book is to inspire little girls that they can be anything they can dream of. “When I Grow Up I Can Be Anything” is a new book authored by a woman from Carmel.

IUPUI graduate, Jalysa King, 31, wrote the children’s book five years ago on a whim. After several years of hard work, the book is published and ready to be put on book shelves.

She has been working on this project along with working full-time as a Program Outreach Manager in the Family Medicine Division at IU School of Medicine. King said she passionate about health disparities and representation in the community, and she works with students interested in the health profession by getting them into clinicals around rural communities and underserved populations.

Read more from WRTV here

 

