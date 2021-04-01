College students now eligible to get vaccinated

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

As of Wednesday, Hoosiers age 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts hope college students get vaccinated because nationwide, young people ages 18-29 make up the most disproportionate amount of new coronavirus cases — 22.3% — while they account for only 16.4 percent of the population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IU sophomore Josheta Srinivasan sees first-hand why this is happening.

“I know that a lot of people go out all the time and the risk of spreading it is much greater because we’re so mobile,” Srinivasan said. “Have you been over to Kirkwood on a Saturday night? There’s so many people out there.”

Srinivasan says she and her circle of friends try to be careful as possible.

Source: WRTV.com

