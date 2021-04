WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Investigators are mum about what caused the crash that left Tiger Woods seriously hurt. The investigation into the February 23rd crash outside of Los Angeles is over and detectives say they know the cause. However, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says they won’t release it to the public because of privacy concerns. If they get Tiger’s permission, they will release all of the information about the wreck.

(Source-Yahoo Sports)

