Chauvin Trial Witness: ‘I Believe I Witnessed A Murder’

A witness testifying in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd says he thinks he witnessed a murder. Donald Williams took the stand today and said he made a 911 call because of what he believed he saw. The defense questioned whether Williams was angry during the incident and if the alleged anger heightened the officers’ response. Also, the young woman who shot the widely-viewed cellphone video of former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck took the stand Tuesday. Eighteen-year-old Darnella Frazier cried as she testified she saw Floyd “terrified, scared, and begging for his life.” Both of their testimonies came on day two of Chauvin’s trial.

(Source-Yahoo News)

Derek Chauvin , George floyd , George Floyd Trial

