Beauty
HomeBeauty

Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First Look Of The Gucci Beloved Campaign

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
"The Game Changers" New York Premiere

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Tennis champ, designer, and philanthropist Serena Williams has been spending her off time behind the camera. When she’s not shooting her Stuart Weitzman campaigns, she’s modeling for her fashion brand, Serena. Today she took to Instagram to give us a first look at the campaign dedicated to the Gucci Beloved collection.

 

The campaign includes a handful of celebrities shot by Harmony Korine. On Gucci’s Instagram page, they rolled out stars like James Corden, Harry Styles, and Awkwafina. While the direction of the campaign is unclear, it was a treat to see her take part of the project. Gucci has been teasing the launch of something special with captions like, “It’s almost airtime. Stay tuned.” 

Serena looks stunning in a red and white floral ensemble, likely made by Gucci. With light makeup and her thick honey blonde curls falling loosely over her shoulder, the married mother to Olympia Ohanian Jr. gave an effortless smize that Tyra Banks would be proud of. She’s giving face, baby!

Serena Williams as a spokesmodel for high-fashion brands is the type of representation we’ve longed for. Gone are the days of size 0 models dominating campaigns. Society deserves to see real bodies with darker complexions represented in media. Who better than our number one athlete? What do you think? Did Serena Williams show out in the first look of Gucci Beloved’s campaign?

 

DON’T MISS…

Serena Williams And Olympia’s Latest Stuart Weitzman Campaign Is Giving Us The Feels

Serena Williams Shut It Down In Her Asymmetrical Nike Cat Suit Inspired By Florence Joyner

Serena Williams is Donating 100% Net Proceeds From Her Latest Jewelry Collection ‘Unstoppable’ To Black Owned Businesses

Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First Look Of The Gucci Beloved Campaign  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
10 items
Quavo & Saweetie Elevator Altercation Caught On Video, Twitter Going Nuclear
 20 hours ago
03.31.21
Pharrell’s Cousin Identified As Second Person Killed In Virginia Beach Shootings
 22 hours ago
03.31.21
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Wins Multiple nAACP Image Awards, 50 Cent Thanks NAACP [Video]
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Biden Administration Considering A National Vaccine Passport Program
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive To Shake Up The DCEU In The Most Epic Way
 2 days ago
03.30.21
12 items
Joyner Lucas, Nick Young & More Are BIG MAD Lil Nas X Gave Satan A Lapdance, He Epically Trolls Them In Response
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Leela James On Accountability In Relationships, New Single & More!
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Holla: Ja Rule Sells Fyre Festival Painting For $122K Via NFT
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Redemption, Race, and Replacements: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Recap, Ep. 2
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf [Watch]
 4 days ago
03.29.21
18 items
#WhiteBoySummer: Chet Hanks Declares It’s Gonna Be A “White Boy Summer” & Twitter Reacts
 4 days ago
03.29.21
Nipsey Hussle Estate Settles Legal Issues With Crips LLC Organization
 5 days ago
03.27.21
The Lowdown on Derrick Jaxn, The So-Called “Relationship Expert” Who Got Caught Cheating On His Wife
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”?
 5 days ago
03.27.21
Photos
Close