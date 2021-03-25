Indy
HomeIndy

IBE Performing Arts Academy serves Indy’s teens 365 days a year

IBE Performing Arts Academy serves Indy's teens 365 days a year

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Indiana Black Expo 2019

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Indianapolis

Many people believe the Indiana Black Expo is only just something that pops up in the summer, but, in reality, they host a number of programs that happen year-around. The Performing Arts Academy is one of them.

“Black Expo is so much deeper than that. The stuff that we do in the summer is huge because it helps us be able to do all of the things, we do year-around,” said Allen Bell, marketing and media director at IBE.

Summer Celebration aside, there is something special happening inside the Indiana Black Expo’s Performing Arts Academy. For 12 weeks at a time Indy’s youth can get hands-on experience in acting, dance, photography, videography and music production. Classes are held every Saturday with additional open hours weekdays after school.

“Having kids be able to do things after school and kind of stay occupied, having kids be able to do things on the weekend are all things that we are intentionally doing to kind of help folks stay out of trouble,” Bell said.

The facilities inside the Performing Arts Academy are not only beautiful, but the equipment inside is professional broadcast quality.

Read the full story here.

Source: WRTV.com

ibe , Indiana Black Expo , Indianapolis , performance studio

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
20 items
Original PAWG Alexis Texas Trending, #RealBeaters Twitter Feels Duped
 19 hours ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya
 22 hours ago
03.25.21
Xscape Member Confirms The Verzuz Battle Against SWV May 8th [VIDEO]
 23 hours ago
03.25.21
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New Docuseries, ‘Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil’ [WATCH]
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo
 3 days ago
03.23.21
Microphone Check 1, 2 What Is This?: Phife Dawg’s Best Verses
 3 days ago
03.22.21
GOAT Is Restocking 10 Rare Air Max Sneakers For Nike Air Max Day
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Fat Joe Clarifies “Wuhan Virus” Lyric From Newly Released Benny The Butcher Album
 3 days ago
03.24.21
Lil Mama Wants To Be The Voice of Straight People, Claims She Wants To Start A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’
 3 days ago
03.23.21
The Ghost Brothers Link Up With Jack Osborne on ‘Fright Club’ [Video]
 3 days ago
03.22.21
15 items
2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ
 3 days ago
03.22.21
The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot At All!
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Photos
Close