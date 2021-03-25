Paisley Park To Open Its Doors To Fans Free Of Charge

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Fans can pay tribute to Prince on the fifth anniversary of his death at Paisley Park. On April 21st, Prince’s home and creative sanctuary will be open to fans free of charge and his ashes will be on display in the atrium. The public is invited to visit the atrium and may leave flowers, mementos and other memorial items in front of the Love Symbol statue outside the main entrance. If you plan to visit, advance reservations are required. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, so visits will be timed and face masks are required.

(Source-Billboard)

