Hot Spot: Anita Baker Asks Fans To Stop Buying Her Music + 4/20 Verzuz With Method Man & Redman

Verzuz is really stepping up the quality now that it’s on a larger scale. The lineup of Verzuz is amazing with the Isley Brothers, a surprise rematch, and now Method Man and Redman are doing a special 420 battle. If you know then you know.  On the other hand, Anita Baker is asking her fans to stop buying and streaming her music.  She currently is in a battle for her masters and Da Brat breaks it down.   

Grammy award-winning singer Anita Baker is known for her powerful voice, her poise, and sophistication in the 1980s and 1990s. To celebrate her 64th birthday, we're going down memory lane to remember the classics that have taken us through the years. From Sweet Love to Rapture, check out these unforgettable hits from Anita on her birthday!

