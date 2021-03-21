Atlanta Hawks’ Solomon Hill Claps Back At Claims He Injured Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James On Purpose

After members of the Los Angeles Lakers called foul after seeing their leader LeBron James go down with an injury, Atlanta Hawks’ Solomon Hill is defending himself.

The Lakers are in a bit of a pickle at the moment. Not only are they down their All-Star big man Anthony Davis, but LeBron James has also now been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a high ankle sprain during yesterday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

Hill rolled over James’ right ankle while going after a loose ball, causing the usually insanely durable superstar to leave the game early, which his Lakers lost 99-94. Before he angrily left the game, James did bury a three-pointer for good measure.

Bron appears to turn his ankle, stays in the game and hits a three, then heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/OdTrDW77o1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2021

Following the game, James’ teammates, Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell, had some interesting takes on the situation. Schroder called the incident an “unnecessary play,” while Harrell told reporters, “We didn’t feel like it was a basketball-type of play,” further adding that “…He had to go through his leg to get through the ball.”

Dennis Schröder said it was an “unnecessary play” for Solomon Hill to dive into LeBron’s right leg the way he did. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 20, 2021

"We didn't feel like it was a basketball-type of play," Montrezl Harrell said of Solomon Hill. "…He had to go through his leg to get through the ball." Said he didn't think it was intentional but it was the kind of play "that we need to go look at." — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 20, 2021

Hill didn’t appreciate the insinuation that he intentionally hurt LeBron James responding in a tweet, “would never disrespect the game and take a player out purposely… he knows that. that’s all that matters to me. praying for a speedy recovery. #riptothementionstho #moredmsthansaweetie.”

would never disrespect the game and take a player out purposely… he knows that. that’s all that matters to me. praying for a speedy recovery. #riptothementionstho #moredmsthansaweetie — solomon hill (@solohill) March 20, 2021

James expressed his frustration about the injury on Twitter but vowed to be back soon, writing, “Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON”

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. 🤦🏾‍♂️. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

The Lakers are currently 28-14 and hold the third in the West. This stretch without James and Davis could prove to be a difficult one for the defending champions. Their next matchup will be the second-seeded Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.

