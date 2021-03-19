Celebrity News
Talib Kweli & Diamond D Team Up For ‘Gotham’ Album

This one's gonna be for the heads forreal forreal...

Talib Kweli is has been one of the rap game’s most prolific and intellectual lyricists over the years and in an age of dumbed down and mumble rap, his gems and content are very much appreciated.

Now the Brooklyn rapper is prepping a new project and has teamed with OG producer Diamond D for the creation of Talib Kweli and Diamond D Are Gotham. Entirely written and produced by Talib and Diamond D, the album is 10-cuts deep and boasts guest appearances from the likes of Busta Rhymes (E.L.E. 2 was off the meat rack), Skyzoo and John Forte.

As for why Talib Kweli chose to make an entire project with Diamond D alone, he explained in a press release that DD embodied the culture and environment he was raised in.

“One of the first well-known producers to ever show me love in this music business was the legend Diamond D.  I was raised on his music, from his solo work to the incredible contributions he’s made on the albums of others like Big L, Yasiin Bey, A Tribe Called Quest, Fat Joe, Fugees and many others.  As a Bronx native, his sound represents the best, most original hip-hop in the world.  New York City.”

Talib Kweli and Diamond D Are Gotham is set to drop on April 16, 2021. Check out their first Busta Rhymes assisted single “The Quiet One” below and let us know if you’ll be checking for their album come next month.

