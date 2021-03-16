Indy
Indiana Hoosiers Fire Head Coach Archie Miller After 12-15 Season

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 Big Ten Tournament - Indiana v Rutgers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Hoosiers are looking for a new head coach.

Indiana University fired head coach Archie Miller after four seasons. Athletic Director Scott Dolson said in a statement:

As the Director of Athletics, I wanted to wait until the conclusion of the season before evaluating the leadership of our men’s basketball program,” Dolson said. “In the days following the completion of our season in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, I have spent a great deal of time evaluating our recruiting, student-athlete development, leadership development, and playing philosophy and strategy. That review, combined with the on-court results, ultimately led me to conclude that a change in leadership of our program is warranted at this time. I shared my assessment with Indiana University President Michael McRobbie, and he accepted my recommendation. I want to thank Archie Miller, his staff, and their families for their service and commitment to IU and for his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes, the men’s basketball program and Indiana University. We wish Archie and his family all the best in the next steps of their journey.

Miller had a reported $10 Million Dollar buyout clause which according to Dolson was paid by “private philanthropic funding.” The Hoosiers were 67-58 overall and 33-44 in the Big Ten during his tenure.

Favorites to replace Miller include former Michigan Wolverines Head Coach John Beilein and Current Texas Tech Red Raiders Head Coach Chris Beard.

Source | ESPN

