JLo ARod Are Still Together Despite Reports

Maybe JLo and ARod aren’t broken up after all. According to TMZ, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are “working through some things,” and it has nothing to do with a third party. Reports surfaced saying the couple split after four years together because ARod was getting too close to with Madison LeCroy of “Southern Charm” fame. Things between the couple were reportedly “bad” on Friday, but the duo hasn’t called it quits just yet. Rodriguez, a former MLB player, is currently in Miami and Lopez is in the Dominican Republic shooting a movie, but it’s unclear when the two will reunite.

