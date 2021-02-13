5 Reasons We Love Daniel Kaluuya

In just a few short years, actor Daniel Kaluuya has become a leading man in Hollywood, starring in some of the most popular and culturally acclaimed films of our generation. From his breakout role in Get Out, to his roles in Black Panther, Widows, Queen & Slim, and most recently, Judas and the Black Messiah, the 31-year-old British actor has proven that he’s a force to be reckoned with. Each of his roles are vastly different from the last and undeniably shows off his stellar acting skills, making the audience grow to love him, even more, every time he appears on the screen. And now, with the big release of Judas and the Black Messiah this weekend, he’s once again captured the hearts and minds of his audience, becoming a constant trending topic on social media.

With his amazing talent, great looks, and a glistening smile that makes even Robin Roberts blush, we can’t help but wonder, what is it about Daniel Kaluuya that’s really got our attention? Here are five reasons we love the British actor that’s taking the industry by storm.

He Takes on Important Roles That Effortlessly Tackle Race in America

From his breakout role in Get Out to the highly anticipated Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel has taken on important roles that seamlessly discuss race in America and present it to an audience in a way that’s entertaining, relatable, and thought-provoking. When asked about criticism from those who believe a British actor shouldn’t be able to tell Black American stories, specifically Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton, Daniel recently told The Breakfast Club that he simply “listens.” He continued, “I feel like I’m in a position where I feel like I’m about union in the Diaspora. So if someone is feeling a way I’m going to listen. I’m going to find out how can we come together. If that’s how they feel, there’s been a history of people ignoring and dismissing what African-American people are feeling and what they are expressing. I’m not going to contribute to that culture. I’m not in the business of that.”

His Acting Chops

Let’s face it, Daniel Kaluya kills every role he takes on! He has the ability to bring a different flair to every project he’s part of, and that flair never goes unnoticed. From stealing the show in Get Out to having us on the edge of our seats in Queen & Slim and now in his biggest role to date as Chairman Fred Hampton (which could go down in history as one of the most iconic performances of all time), Daniel is the next generation of untouchable Black actors. Everything he touches turns out amazing!

His Background

If you’ve ever seen an interview with Daniel then you may have noticed his adorable British accent. He was born in London to Ugandan parents and started in the entertainment business when he was just a child after writing his first play and performing improvisational theatre. He later started getting his name out there on the British television scene before catching the eye of Jordan Peele who immediately knew he had to cast him as Chris for his 2017 film, Get Out.

His Gorgeous Smile, Glowing Skin, and Expressive Eyes

Daniel Kaluuya is fine. So fine that he even had Good Morning America host Robin Roberts recently blushing as she tried to “butter him up” and get the tea on the next iteration of Black Panther! His smooth, dark brown complexion looks extra good on film and his glistening smile can light up a room. And then there are his eyes that are so expressive that they tell a story without Daniel even having to say anything. No wonder he easily captures our hearts with each role!

His Personality

With great talent, good looks, and a warm personality, Daniel Kaluuya is going to go far. He appears warm, friendly, inviting and understanding, and just an all-around great guy. He’s rumored to be dating Hollywood heavy hitter Amandla Crichlow and although the details of their relationship have been kept private, they seem to complement each other quite well!

5 Reasons We Love Daniel Kaluuya was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

