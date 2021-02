New music from Justin Timberlake is in the works. The singer paid a virtual visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his new film “Palmer,” but when Fallon asked if there was a new album coming, the “Mirrors” singer said it’s a possibility. The singer revealed that he’s also been in and out of the studio. Timberlake’s last full-length album, “Man of the Woods,” was released in 2018 .

Also On 106.7 WTLC: