Haven’t Gotten Your Second Stimulus?! Money Expert Jini Thornton Explains Why [WATCH]

Our money expert Jini Thornton is here to share updates on all things money during the pandemic. Unemployment benefits have been extended to March and if you are in fear of being evicted, some states have allocated funds to their citizens. Please contact your county for assistance. Also if you’re looking for your second stimulus check, Jini shares how you can track it and possibly when to expect it.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
LLC Twitter Trends After Stimmy Payments Appear, The Clowning Is Immense
LLC Twitter Trends After Stimmy Payments Appear, The Clowning Is Immense
1.
1 of 15
Nigga it’s $500 alone for an LLC in MA 😂 https://t.co/lQ7vD81wUg— Dusty Baker (@OgSwaggerdick) January 2, 2021
2.
2 of 15
and that’s how we commit tax fraud kids ✨ https://t.co/1cBADklgWo pic.twitter.com/saw7xXJHmj— OJ (@ojenabosi) January 2, 2021
3.
3 of 15
and you save a bunch of money on rent because you live in prison now. the wealth just builds itself! https://t.co/yu4uJvDyzP— Jamal Jimoh (@JamalJimoh) January 2, 2021
4.
4 of 15
Before I even get to the fact that you can't just get an SBA immediately after you have a business tax id number, or that you can't get a business credit card off top without them referencing your personal credit - Where they runnin' a sale on LLC's for $150 at? https://t.co/Z4KCY5VvOV— Naima Cochrane (@naima) January 2, 2021
5.
5 of 15
As a practicing lawyer I need to caveat this and say that this tweet does not constitute legal advice. Now that’s out of the way...— Slumdog Hundredaire (@Brantastics) January 2, 2021
DO NOT LISTEN TO ANY PART OF THIS ABSOLUTE FORKFUL OF SHIT ADVICE. https://t.co/IjYSejLdos
6.
6 of 15
Sounds like someone went to Trump University 🥴 https://t.co/CW7QS7AJEn— Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) January 2, 2021
7.
7 of 15
Has it ever occurred to LLC Twitter that there are people who don't want to be business owners, but would rather enjoy the small pleasure of life? Hustle Twitter is so empty, lacking of creativity and depth. When will you learn that your occupation isn't a character trait. https://t.co/ouLiqiJmZ2— Golding (@GoldingGirl617) January 2, 2021
8.
8 of 15
LLC Twitter said just fraud and vibes https://t.co/twIhiecc8I— Roi Haïtien 👑🇭🇹 (@__wadley__) January 2, 2021
9.
9 of 15
Lmaoooooo LLC Twitter at it again https://t.co/zJXMDxzcCr— Elaquent™ (@Elaquent) January 2, 2021
10.
10 of 15
LLC Twitter https://t.co/xWU3H0qaWW pic.twitter.com/KlgnKaBVRq— Future Of The Retro (@TraeK_) January 2, 2021
11.
11 of 15
LLC Twitter has taken the same rhetoric as pimps. “Putting u up on game” is what pimps & sheisters say. What’s funny about them is that if they were giving “game” they would be providing opportunities for you to access capital.— The Workshop Queen (@elcavaqueen) January 2, 2021
12.
12 of 15
LLC twitter tells y’all to start a business with no concept, no inventory, absolutely nothing to sell 😭— C. (@___inCANdescent) January 2, 2021
13.
13 of 15
The CEO of LLC Twitter pic.twitter.com/wijEP8NbVY— ⚜I bomb atomically⚜ (@King_KeriRich) January 2, 2021
14.14 of 15
15.
15 of 15
LLC Twitter reading these tweets pic.twitter.com/xm9vpq8Nh8— RonsRides (@RPOIII) January 2, 2021
Haven’t Gotten Your Second Stimulus?! Money Expert Jini Thornton Explains Why [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com