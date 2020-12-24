Ciara is no stranger to flexing on the internet. The wife and mother of 3 constantly keeps us entertained with her dancing videos and posts about her family. In a promotional post for her House of Love, Respect & Care organization, she modeled a sweater from Human Nation brand along with a head full of pink hair.

Ciara’s wig was done by celebrity hairstylist Kiyah Wright. As an artist, she loves to switch it up and try new styles. Just last month, the singer wore braids to the American Music Awards. A few weeks prior to that in she gave us inches with this silvery blue wig.

Ciara’s wig game is strong! I love the way she uses her hair as a form of expression. Back in September, she posted a video to IG TV of her going through a bunch of beautifully regal hairstyles. From finger waves to faux locs, she represented lots of iconic Black hairstyles. Let’s not forget the time she wore the biggest afro known to man on the red carpet of the Met Gala. Ciara has always used her crown as a way to show the diversity of Black women and how they choose to wear their hair.

This new look might not last long, but it is a unique way to show off her holiday cheer. What do you think? Are you feelin’ Ciara’s pastel pink hair?

Ciara Shows Off Her Holiday Cheer With Powder Pink Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

