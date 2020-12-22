Pharrell Admits He Would Snitch, Says He Isn’t A Tough Guy

The hip-hop community has taken pride in abiding by the anti-snitching street code for decades, but that lifestyle isn’t for everyone and Pharrell is proudly one of those people. During an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast over the weekend, the Neptunes producer openly admitted that if he was put in a compromising or unsafe situation that required snitching, he’d do so in a heartbeat. Pharrell added that he’s “not a tough guy” as he recounted a story of when Lil Wayne took him to a crowded club in New Orleans, which contained probably as many guns as attendees. N.O.R.E. then gave Pharrell a pass, saying that because P is a civilian, he can get away with snitching.

