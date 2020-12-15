Michael Jackson’s Estate Wins Lawsuit Against HBO

A judge is ruling in favor of Michael Jackson’s estate in a lawsuit against HBO over the documentary “Leaving Netherland.” The production accuses Jackson of sexually abusing two boys. The 100-million-dollar suit alleged the movie violated a pact made almost three decades ago that HBO would not make any negative comments about the music star, called a non-disparagement clause. It was part of a legal agreement around the 1992 concert film from Jackson’s “Dangerous” tour. HBO accused the estate of trying to silence the victims by referring to a clause not relevant to this case. HBO may now file an appeal.

(Source-Variety)

