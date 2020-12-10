Inspire U: New Year New You – How To Transition To A New Career [Sponsored by WGU Indiana]

An employment-focused panel discussing careers in nursing, business, and more.
Panelists: Vincent Ash, Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce Director of Development
Alison Bell, Chancellor of WGU Indiana
Alexander Joyce, CEO, and President of ReJoyce Financial
Jacob Brown, VP Project Manager/ Team Lead 5th 3rd Bank
Tanya Hahn, Vice President of Talent Acquisition IU Health
Alex Moseman, Indianapolis Public School Recruitment
Tosin Ajayi, IT student & Scholarship Winner
Hosted by Ash Mac
