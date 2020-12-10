Inspire U: New Year New You – How To Transition To A New Career [Sponsored by WGU Indiana]

An employment-focused panel discussing careers in nursing, business, and more.

Panelists: Vincent Ash, Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce Director of Development

Alison Bell, Chancellor of WGU Indiana

Alexander Joyce, CEO, and President of ReJoyce Financial

Jacob Brown, VP Project Manager/ Team Lead 5th 3rd Bank

Tanya Hahn, Vice President of Talent Acquisition IU Health

Alex Moseman, Indianapolis Public School Recruitment

Tosin Ajayi, IT student & Scholarship Winner

Hosted by Ash Mac

