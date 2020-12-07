News and Headlines
Agreement On New Coronavirus Relief Bill Could Come Today

Congress is on the clock to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief bill and some Capitol Hill observers say a proposal could come together as soon as today. A bill that would provide about 300 dollars in additional weekly unemployment benefits is thought to have a good shot at approval. The 908-billion dollar measure would not include another round of 12-hundred dollar payments to most Americans. The measure would continue a freeze on evictions for people who can’t pay their rent and reauthorize the Paycheck Protection Program for struggling businesses.

(Source-Yahoo News)

