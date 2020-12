Floyd Mayweather’s next match will be with an unlikely opponent. The professional boxer announced yesterday that he is set to fight YouTube star Logan Paul on February 20th. Mayweather, who is considered one of the best in the history of the sport, will be going against Paul, who has had only one professional boxing match. Paul lost that match to British YouTube star KSI in a split decision last year.

(Source-CNN)

